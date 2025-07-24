Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial

PANews
2025/07/24 07:41
U
U$0,01103+1,56%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,18+13,63%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit made an important ruling in the case of Yuga Labs suing artist Ryder Ripps, that NFTs are "goods" under the Lanham Act and can be protected as trademarks. The court upheld Yuga Labs' trademark claim against Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, but revoked the previous fine of more than $8 million against Ripps, requiring the lower court to re-examine the issue of whether RR/BAYC caused consumer confusion.

The case began in June 2022, when Yuga Labs accused Ripps of devaluing its brand by issuing the RR/BAYC series of NFTs. The court rejected Ripps' defense of "expressive art" and First Amendment protection, but believed that further evidence was needed to prove the possibility of causing consumer confusion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001256-1,25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0,0005391-0,40%
ARK
ARK$0,4271+1,49%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September