A whale sold multiple Base ecosystem tokens in the past 48 hours, with a cumulative loss of US$5 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 48 hours, a whale sold multiple Base ecosystem tokens, with a cumulative loss of US$5 million:

Sold 1.08 million VIRTUAL in exchange for 1.87 million USDC, with a loss of $1.73 million (original purchase price of $3.59 million);

Sold 5.75 million AIXBT in exchange for 951,000 USDC, with a loss of $1.7 million (original purchase price of $2.655 million);

Sold 4.47 million GAME in exchange for 188,000 USDC, with a loss of $1.19 million (original purchase price of $1.375 million);

Sold 38,443.75 VVVs in exchange for 123,000 USDC, with a loss of US$379,000 (original purchase price US$502,000).

Note: These tokens were purchased between December 2024 and January 2025.