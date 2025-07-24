David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race

Incrypted
2025/07/24 15:23
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.000359+0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196+0.50%
In this article:

1. The Infrastructure Reality: Complexity and Cost

2. Trust, but verify

3. The Strategy of Specialization

4. Innovations at the intersection of Web3 and AI

5. Can Web3 projects change the market?

While tech giants are competing through massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Web3 companies are developing an alternative, decentralized model.

According to Dell’Oro Group, Big Tech players — Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft — invested around $180 billion in AI infrastructure and data centers in 2024, and in 2025 their spending is expected to reach $320 billion.

The Incrypted team spoke with her, as well as with Aethir CEO Dan Wang and Messari Protocol Partnerships Lead Brandon Slack at Agents Day during EthCC, about how Web3 companies are building the future of AI and what challenges they face along the way.

Building AI systems is far more expensive and complex than it seems, Tsao noted. According to her, today’s systems require multiple components: a data layer, compute, GPUs, and AI agents.

As soon as a project starts to scale, initial costs skyrocket, he says. That’s why most AI agents never reach the mass market — they simply don’t have the right monetization model, the Aethir CEO pointed out.

As already mentioned, Big Tech companies are prepared to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure. Moreover, they have other advantages over players in the Web3 segment.

It is worth noting that the decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) sector, where Filecoin is one of the pioneers, has already reached a market cap of more than $40 billion, according to Messari. According to analysts at the World Economic Forum, this figure could rise to $3.5 trillion by 2028.

In addition to cost, a critically important factor in working with AI and data is their accuracy and quality.

This is where the advantage of a decentralized approach can come into play. In traditional cloud systems, users often do not have access to a verified source of information or cannot verify the authenticity and immutability of data.

This becomes critically important in the era of deepfakes and fabricated information. Today, when there is too much data on the internet, people often take everything at face value — and that is why verification becomes a necessity.

The ability to prove the origin of data is a fundamental advantage of Web3: blockchain allows not only to store information, but also to ensure its authenticity.

Another advantage of decentralization is the focus on narrow specialization, whereas large technology companies try to solve “everything for everyone.” Slack draws an analogy with medicine — generalized AI works like therapists, but there are also narrow-profile specialists. In his opinion, AI development will follow this path:

New technologies are particularly active in the world of finance. 

AI agents on the blockchain have already reached impressive scales. According to VanEck estimates, the potential of this segment will lead to the emergence of more than a million new agents by 2025.

Data storage remains a key aspect of this process. Tsao explains:

The AI revolution is just beginning. Web3 companies are betting on decentralization and specialization, contrasting this with centralized monopolies. In addition, blockchain provides transparency of data origin. 

History shows that in the battle between Davids and Goliaths, it is often the fast and focused newcomers who win, finding moves that the big players don’t even think of.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September