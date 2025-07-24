ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading”

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 17:36
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1191+0.08%
Zircuit
ZRC$0.03376-6.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01483-4.75%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%

Zircuit has unveiled a new AI-powered trading product, catalyzing a sharp rally in its ZRC token, which is up over 50% in the past 24 hours.

Summary
  • Zircuit unveiled an AI-powered cross-chain trading engine with alpha detection and automatic routing
  • The engine will inherit the same security stack that guards Zircuit’s flagship Deposit Vaults
  • $10M ZRC grant program planned for Q4 to support AI model development.
  • ZRC token surges 50% in 24 hours, fueled by the announcement.

Zircuit (ZRC) has just announced the upcoming launch of its new product the team dubbed “Hyperliquid for AI Trading” — an advanced AI-powered trading engine designed to deliver real-time signal detection and lightning-fast trade execution across multiple blockchain networks.

Built to operate on Ethereum-compatible EVM chains and Solana (SOL), the platform will enable users to deploy automated strategies with just one click, removing the hassle of wallet management, gas fees, and slippage.

At its core, Zircuit’s AI engine uses proprietary AI algorithms to scan both on-chain and off-chain data sources, surfacing profitable trading opportunities. The platform’s cross-chain auto-routing system ensures users always get the best price by dynamically executing trades on the best venues across supported blockchains without manual intervention.

ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading" - 1

The product is set to enter a closed beta phase in late July for existing Zircuit vault users, with a full public launch and developer SDK slated for August this year.

Two flagship products, one mission

Zircuit’s new AI trading engine complements its flagship Deposit Vaults, which offer a capital-efficient and secure way for users to earn passive yield with transparent, on-chain protection. The vaults currently secure over $950M in assets across stablecoins, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin (BTC).

By integrating AI-powered trade automation and cross-chain liquidity, Zircuit now caters to both passive income seekers and active traders without compromising on security or usability. Importantly, every contract within the new AI trading engine will inherit the same battle-tested security stack that protects Zircuit’s vaults.

ZRC technical analysis

According to the official blog post, the rollout plan includes a $10 million ZRC token grant program in Q4 to foster community innovation in AI trading.

This may have ignited today’s 18% rally, building on yesterday’s 27% gain. Over the past 24 hours, the ZRC price is up over 50%, with trading volume surging over 300%.

The token has now broken out of the previous consolidation range and is approaching key resistance near its pre-breakdown lower high. With the next resistance target at $0.55, bulls may still have room to run, but the RSI is currently overbought at 76, suggesting a pullback or short-term consolidation is likely before the next leg higher.

ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading" - 2
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September