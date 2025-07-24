MEV bot exploit from MIT-educated brothers leads to $25m crypto fraud trial

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 17:32
U
U$0.01102+1.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002328-19.69%
CreatorBid
BID$0.05926-7.11%

A judge denies two brothers’ plea to dismiss crypto fraud charges after allegedly stealing $25 million from the Ethereum blockchain using an MEV bot. Why was their bid dismissed?

Summary
  • MIT-educated brothers Anton and James Peraire-Bueno face crypto fraud charges for allegedly stealing $25 million from ETH traders.
  • Anton and James Peraire-Bueno manipulated MEV bots by luring trading victims in through ETH validators.

According to a U.S. court document, District Judge Jessica Clarke has denied a motion to dismiss fraud charges aimed at Anton and James Peraire-Bueno, two MIT-educated brothers who profited $25 million by exploiting a vulnerability on the Ethereum (ETH) network to steal cryptocurrency from victims.

Aside from arguing that the wire fraud statute did not clarify whether their actions were “permitted by the system’s code,” they also claimed that they were unfairly targeted by the victim trading bots in manipulative trading.

“Defendants’ motions to dismiss are each DENIED, except with respect to the receiving stolen property charge,” wrote the Judge in the document.

The reason why their bid was denied stems from “failure to provide fair notice, failure to allege essential elements, and failure to state the essential facts,” according to the judge.

Earlier in the case proceedings, the brothers were first charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to receive stolen property, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

However, the Judge dropped the charge regarding conspiracy to receive stolen property after the brothers cited a Department of Justice memo about avoiding regulatory overreach on digital assets.

Now that the motion to dismiss charges have been denied, the brothers are on track to stand trial in October 2025. The court order was first issued by Judge Clarke in August 2024.

How did the brothers use MEV bots to steal $25 million?

In April 2023, Anton and James Peraire-Bueno allegedly used their computer science knowledge to manipulate Maximal Extractable Value or MEV bots to net up to $25 million in on-chain funds within just 12 seconds. They established a company called Pine Needle Inc. as a cover up to carry out the plan.

According to the document, the brothers created a detailed plan that consisted of four steps: bait, block, search and propagation. They targeted 16 Ethereum validators using 529.5 ETH (equal to around $880,000) to execute the scheme using “lure transactions” to attract the bots.

“As expected, the Victim Traders’ MEV Bots proposed eight bundles that included the Lure Transactions and were submitted to the Builder. For each of these eight bundles, the Victim Traders bought coded front-run trades,” wrote the Judge.

The stolen funds were then laundered through a bank deposit and scattered across eight different cryptocurrency addresses. The brothers used an exchange that did not require Know-Your-Customer verification.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September