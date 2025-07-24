Report: BNB Chain and TRON dominate stablecoin active address usage

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the stablecoin report "State of Stablecoins" released by crypto research institution Messari citing Artemis data, as of June 30, 2025, BNB Chain leads the stablecoin usage with 11.8 million active addresses, followed by TRON (9.6 million addresses) and Polygon PoS (4.9 million addresses). Data shows that since 2023, BNB Chain and TRON have steadily increased the number of active addresses, significantly ahead of other networks, including Ethereum (2.5 million addresses) and Solana (3.1 million addresses).

