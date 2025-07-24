Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:05
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05361-2.81%

Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make?

Summary
  • The central bank is finalizing a legal framework that would regulate digital asset firms.
  • Many companies and economic actors in Ghana have already started using cryptocurrency for everyday transactions.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Johnson Asiama said that the central bank is already in the process of finalizing a regulatory framework that will be sent through to parliament by September this year.

According to Asiama, the proposed law is meant to provide more regulatory clarity, enough to enable the nation to leverage digital assets, boost its cross-border trade, collect financial data as well as kick-start its strategic investment in the field of web3.

“We are actually late in the game, it has implications for the local currency,” said Asiama, referring to the large amount of the Ghana population who have already begun utilizing cryptocurrency to make transactions.

According to data from Bloomberg, the nation’s fiat currency cedi has gone up by 48% in the past year. This makes the cedi one of the best performing currencies, as it was able to recover from a 25% drop just a year prior.

Asiama stated that many of the companies and economic movers in Ghana have already started using cryptocurrency to carry out transactions and make payments. However, just how many are using crypto remains unclear because there is no regulatory framework that captures this data.

“We are actually late in the game… it has implications for the local currency,” said Asiama, referring to the large amount of the Ghana population who have already begun utilizing cryptocurrency to make transactions.

Data from the Web3 African Group showed that crypto transactions recorded in Ghana throughout July 2023 to June 2024 amounted to $3 billion. Though this number is by no means small, it still pales in comparison to other African nations such as Nigeria, which saw $59 billion in transaction volume during the same period.

Ghana catching up to South Africa with crypto licensing

So far, the first and currently only African country that has a formal licensing process for crypto firms is South Africa. Meanwhile, other nations in Africa are still taking steps to explore and implement digital asset-related regulations.

According to a press release from the FSCA, as of December 2024, South Africa has licensed 248 Crypto Asset Service Providers under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, with an additional 56 applications still under review.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September