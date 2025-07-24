Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:06
Memecoin
MEME$0.001914+6.03%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009276-0.57%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002602+2.48%
FUNToken
FUN$0.010417-9.73%

Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Summary
  • A new federal lawsuit alleges Pump.fun and its partners ran a meme coin operation designed to defraud users.
  • Over 98% of Pump.fun tokens failed within 24 hours, according to court filing.
  • Controversy around Pump.fun has been heating up lately.

A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating an illegal scheme that systematically drained retail traders through rigged token launches and insider-driven trades.

Filed in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit alleges that Pump.fun, its founders and affiliates, along with Jito Labs, Solana Labs, and the Solana Foundation, orchestrated a full blown racketeering scheme, using flashy marketing, automated bonding curves, and bots to exploit users.

Pump.fun’s ‘memecoin casino pumped and dumped:’ Lawsuit

Plaintiffs point to over 11 million tokens launched via Pump.fun between January 2024 and mid-2025. Of these, over 98% collapsed within 24 hours. The lawsuit argues that these tokens weren’t investments, but digital scratch tickets designed to generate transaction fees, not long-term value.

The platform reportedly earned more than $722 million in fees from the activity. When including Solana and Jito Labs, the total revenue tied to the alleged scheme surpasses $3.18 billion. Plaintiffs say all parties worked together to create what they call the “Meme Coin Casino,” where token launches mimicked slot machine mechanics and early access was reserved for bots and insiders.

The latest amendments build on complaints filed earlier this year.

Older lawsuits, same story

As previously reported by crypto.news, two separate cases were already filed against Pump.fun by the same legal team, accusing the platform of the same pattern of fraud and misconduct. 

At the time, the filings focused on tokens like FWOG, Griffain, and Peanut the Squirrel, which were all launched on the platform before collapsing shortly after. In both lawsuits, plaintiffs alleged that the memecoin launchpad collaborated with influencers and leaned heavily into meme marketing to drive speculative frenzy, while quietly extracting hundreds of millions in trading and launch fees.

The latest case builds on that narrative and adds new allegations, including racketeering, wire fraud, and gambling violations. This adds to the growing wave of scrutiny on Pump.fun, including concerns over its recent native token launch, insider dumps, and more. 

Despite mounting legal pressure, the platform continues to rake in revenue. As of July 24, data from Dune Analytics shows Pump.fun has generated more than $630 million in total earnings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September