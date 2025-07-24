Exclusive interview with Long Fan, founder of Conflux Network: Shanghai and Hong Kong work together to redefine the competitive advantage of China's Web3

Article written by: Lesley, MetaEra

At the "Shanghai-Hong Kong 'Web3' Complementary Collaborative Development Conference" on July 19, MetaEra's CEO Jessica had an in-depth conversation with Professor Long Fan, the founder of Conflux, "China's only compliant public chain."

Long Fan graduated from Tsinghua University's Yao Class and then went to MIT to pursue a doctorate in computer science. He is currently a professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Toronto and has made outstanding academic achievements. In this conversation, Long Fan reviewed the growth of Conflux and discussed in depth the future development direction of the blockchain industry, especially in the context of increasingly stringent global digital currency regulation, how to balance technological innovation and compliance to promote the healthy development of the entire industry.

On the occasion of Conflux's seventh anniversary, Conflux announced that the 3.0 version of the public chain will be launched in August and actively participated in the "Belt and Road" offshore RMB stablecoin pilot. On July 20, the native token CFX of the Conflux public chain rose rapidly, with an increase of nearly 106% in 24 hours, reaching a high of US$0.25, and the market responded enthusiastically.

Conflux Network: Compliance-driven open ecosystem strategy

At a critical time when the regulatory environment is becoming clearer and large institutions are accelerating their entry, Conflux is redefining its ecological expansion strategy with its unique compliance advantages. "As the only compliant public chain in China, we hope to take advantage of the current market trend and actively deploy so that more ecosystems and more assets can be settled on our Conflux public chain," said Long Fan. Behind this strategic positioning is a deep insight into the Asian market: "We will take advantage of our existing location advantages and pay more attention to cooperation opportunities in China, Hong Kong, and even Asia."

In terms of specific cooperation strategies, Conflux has demonstrated a high degree of openness and inclusiveness, especially in the two core tracks of stablecoins and RWA (real world assets). Long Fan revealed, "We have maintained communication with almost all teams that have applied for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong, and we are also connecting with some project parties that really have the willingness and ability to implement RWA."

This all-inclusive cooperation attitude reflects Conflux's clear positioning as an infrastructure provider. Long Fan further explained: "First of all, we are a public chain and hope to provide everyone with the underlying infrastructure. At the same time, we are willing to provide assistance to our partners in terms of compliance and business needs to the best of our ability." But he also clarified the criteria for selecting partners: "What we hope most is to work hand in hand with those teams that really want to do practical things."

This pragmatic cooperation concept has already begun to show results. The RWA project, a collaboration between Conflux and Ant Financial, and the stablecoin project AnchorX have become important achievements of this open ecosystem strategy, demonstrating how compliance advantages can be transformed into actual business value and ecological influence.

Two-city collaboration: the perfect combination of deep technology development and capital empowerment

The theme of this conference, "Shanghai-Hong Kong 'Web3' Complementary Collaborative Development Conference", perfectly reflects Conflux's unique development philosophy and strategic layout.

Shanghai and Hong Kong are both important bases in the development of Conflux. Long Fan used an insightful metaphor to describe this model: "If our Conflux Tree Graph public chain is a highway, then the technical part of this highway - that is, steel and cement, is built in Shanghai, and Hong Kong is the vehicle manufacturing plant on this highway, which has spawned many application projects - the Conflux ecosystem is a standard example of Shanghai building roads and Hong Kong making cars."

This exquisite division of labor is not formed by chance, but stems from deep technical background and keen market insight. Conflux originated from the academic research practice of a group of technical geniuses in Tsinghua University's Yao Class, and then the technology research and development was settled in Shanghai TreeGraph Blockchain Research Institute. From the launch of the Conflux mainnet to every major technical iteration later, until the upcoming release of version 3.0, all core technical work was completed in Shanghai. Shanghai has laid a solid technical foundation for the Conflux public chain.

At the level of ecological applications, Hong Kong's unique advantages are beginning to emerge. "Hong Kong has its unique advantages in global financial capital aggregation and international integration, and also has obvious policy advantages in Web3," Long Fan analyzed. The data also confirms this judgment - more than half of the ecological projects currently deployed on Conflux are from Hong Kong. This dual-city collaborative model of "deepening technology + capital empowerment" is becoming one of Conflux's important competitive advantages.

More forward-looking, Long Fan believes that this model has wide application value: "I think this model is not only applicable to Conflux, but also to projects in the entire Web3 industry. Through this model, Hong Kong will become an important pole in the Web3 world and provide a city for Chinese Web3 entrepreneurs to work together."

This statement reflects Long Fan's overall thinking as a scholar-entrepreneur: not only to do a good job in his own projects, but also to promote the healthy development of the entire industry ecosystem. In his view, the Shanghai-Hong Kong collaboration is not only a development strategy for Conflux, but also an important path for the Chinese Web3 industry to exert its comparative advantages in global competition. Through the organic combination of technological innovation and capital operation, Chinese-led projects are expected to build unique competitive barriers in the new track of Web3, and will also form a "very powerful force" in the global digital asset field.

Last words

From an academic project of Tsinghua Yao Class to an important player in the industry today, Conflux's seven-year development trajectory reflects the complete evolution of China's blockchain industry from technology exploration to commercial implementation. In the new development cycle, how to transform compliance advantages into ecological advantages, how to build global competitiveness through collaboration between the mainland and Hong Kong, and how to maintain technological leadership in pragmatic development are all questions that Chinese Web3 companies, including Conflux, must answer.

From this conversation, we saw a development idea that combines technical depth with business wisdom: taking compliance as the cornerstone, promoting development through openness, seeking win-win results through collaboration, and planning for the future with a global vision. This may be the key code for Chinese Web3 companies to break through in the new era.