Musk announces Vine will return in AI form

PANews reported on July 24 that Elon Musk posted on the X platform that the Vine short video platform will soon be restarted in the form of AI.

It is reported that Vine is a short video social platform launched in 2013, allowing users to upload 6-second looping videos. It is known for its minimalism, creativity and humor. It has set off a short video craze around the world and spawned many Internet celebrities. In 2017, Vine was closed for commercial reasons, but its influence continues to this day and is considered one of the pioneers of modern short video culture.