deBridge Foundation launches reserve fund to repurchase DBR tokens with all protocol revenue

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , the deBridge Foundation has launched a reserve fund to use 100% of the protocol revenue to repurchase its native DBR tokens on the open market. As of July 24 , the fund has acquired 1.3% of the total supply of DBR since its launch in June , worth nearly $ 3 million. The deBridge treasury now holds $ 30.1 million in assets, covering DBR , USDC , SOL and ETH . In addition, the fund is also exploring income strategies and has launched a public dashboard to track assets and income in real time.

