Circle’s interest-bearing stablecoin USYC will soon be natively issued on BNB Chain

PANews reported on July 24 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, Circle 's interest-bearing stablecoin USYC (with U.S. Treasury bonds as the underlying asset) will soon be natively issued on BNB Chain . This move will significantly improve the capital efficiency of global users, achieve income acquisition, maintain liquidity, and increase transaction speed, and can be operated on the entire chain.

