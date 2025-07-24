DeAgentAI ecosystem product CorrAI and Blave reach strategic cooperation to promote the democratization of quantitative trading

PANews reported on July 24 that CorrAI, the core product of the DeAgentAI ecosystem, announced a strategic partnership with the institutional-level data platform Blave. The two parties will integrate institutional-level derivatives data and code-free quantitative strategy building capabilities to provide users with a one-stop solution from data insights to executable trading strategies.

The position concentration analysis, advanced filters and real-time warning functions provided by the Blave platform will be directly imported into CorrAI's visual strategy builder. With the guidance of the AI assistant Corr-GPT, users can quickly create strategies using key data such as whale behavior, long and short positions, and optimize them through indicators such as Sharpe ratio and maximum drawdown. The whole process does not require programming knowledge. The cooperation will also bring cross-platform benefits to users of both platforms: Blave users can access CorrAI's backtesting function through API, and CorrAI subscribers can unlock Blave's enhanced data layer.

CorrAI is a quantitative trading product in the DeAgentAI ecosystem that focuses on de-FAI. It provides users with verifiable on-chain insights and intelligent strategy development capabilities through DeAgentAI's advanced multi-agent infrastructure. The product is committed to making quantitative trading more accessible to both novices and professional users, and helps users avoid common pitfalls such as overfitting through an integrated large language model.

DeAgentAI is an AI Agent network infrastructure project built on multiple chain ecosystems such as Sui, BSC and BTC, with the core vision of "Make AI Smarter". It is committed to empowering on-chain transactions through AI prediction and feedback mechanisms, and has currently supported more than 190 million on-chain interactions, providing a smarter and more reliable AI-driven solution for the Web3 ecosystem.