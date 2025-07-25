OPTO Miner launches smart, secure mobile platform for cloud-based crypto mining

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 01:20
RWAX
APP$0.003888+1.03%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08161-0.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002059+3.93%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004236+0.40%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003886-1.14%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

OPTO Miner launches mobile-first cloud mining app amid rising DeFi growth and renewed crypto utility focus.

Summary
  • OPTO Miner offers $15 free mining plan to earn crypto on mobile daily.
  • Mine crypto for free with OPTO Miner’s $15 plan, earn $0.60/day.
  • Mine crypto free with OPTO Miner amid 2025 DeFi resurgence.

The first half of 2025 marked a shift in crypto, with Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade boosting DeFi growth and SEC rulings restoring momentum to projects like XRP. At the same time, speculations that Elon Musk’s plans to integrate DOGE into X have renewed interest in utility-driven crypto use, as digital assets gain real value in unstable economies.

OPTO Miner: Cloud mining made smart, secure, and sustainable

OPTO Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining platform, enabling users worldwide to mine crypto easily and securely — anytime, anywhere — through smart tech, clean energy, and regulatory alignment.

Key advantages of OPTO Miner

No Hardware, No Hassle
Forget costly mining rigs and complex setups. All that’s needed is a smartphone or computer to begin mining with just one click.

Global Access with Real-Time Transparency
The dashboard is always on, allowing users to track their mining progress and earnings 24/7 from anywhere in the world.

Support for Leading Mineable Asset

Mine major cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more.

Smart Allocation Meets Green Energy
Leveraging an intelligent distributed compute model, OPTO Miner routes operations through clean energy-powered facilities — reducing environmental impact while enhancing efficiency.

Flexible Settlements in Top Digital Assets
Earnings can be received in BTC, ETH, USDT (ERC20 & TRC20), USDC, XRP, SOL, DOGE, BCH, LTC, and more. Whether someone’s seeking short-term income or building long-term crypto reserves, OPTO adapts to their strategy.

Enterprise-Grade Security
Infrastructure is protected by Cloudflare® and McAfee®, ensuring account safety and data integrity. The platform guarantees 100% uptime and provides live technical support 24/7.

Passive income through clean energy: Available mining contracts

OPTO Miner’s cloud contracts are powered by renewable energy sources like solar and hydro, providing not only stable returns but also a low-carbon mining footprint.

  • [BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro)] Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income: $4, expiration income: $100 + $8.
  • [BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T)] Investment amount: $500, contract period: 6 days, daily income: $6.05, expiration income: $500 + $36.3.
  • [BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+)] Investment amount: $1,000, contract period: 10 days, daily income: $12.5, expiration income: $1,000 + $125.
  • [DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2)] Investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 20 days, daily income: $41.1, expiration income: $3,000 + $822.
  • [Antminer S17 Pro] Investment amount: $5,000 USD, contract period: 26 days, daily income: USD 70, maturity income: USD 5,000 + USD 1,820.
  • [Avalon A1466] Investment amount: USD 10,000, contract period: 37 days, daily income: USD 156, maturity income: USD 10,000 + USD 5,772.
  • Daily earnings are credited automatically starting the next day. Once your balance reaches $100, you can either withdraw to your crypto wallet or reinvest in another contract.

Simple steps to start cloud mining with OPTO Miner

Choose OPTO Miner as a provider; OPTO Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, where users can earn $0.60 in passive income per day for free.

The platform has launched a variety of stable income contract packages, which can be viewed on the official website.

A gateway to the digital asset economy

OPTO Miner isn’t just a tool for crypto enthusiasts. It’s a frictionless entry point into the evolving blockchain ecosystem, at a time when accessibility, sustainability, and transparency matter more than ever. OPTO Miner gives users the ability to grow their digital wealth with minimal effort.

Participate in the crypto economy without expensive hardware. Diversify across top digital assets in a secure, compliant environment. Whether the goal is portfolio growth, cross-border diversification, or early positioning in the next wave of decentralized finance, OPTO Miner offers the simplicity and scalability to help investors get there.

About OPTO Miner

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, OPTO Miner is a legally registered entity operating under internationally recognized regulatory frameworks. Since launching its cloud computing service in 2018, the company has expanded across more than 180 countries and regions, delivering high-performance, reliable mining infrastructure to users worldwide.

For more information, visit the official website and download the mobile app.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September