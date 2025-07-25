Dow Jones drops, Tesla stock gets crushed on earnings miss

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 02:20
Major
MAJOR$0,16016+4,20%
Wink
LIKE$0,009595-4,06%
U
U$0,01103+1,28%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0,0003603+1,12%

Tesla stole the spotlight Thursday—not for the right reasons—as its 9% stock plunge weighed on sentiment despite upbeat earnings from Alphabet and IBM, leaving U.S. markets mixed. The Dow Jones slipped, dragged by a surprise IBM selloff, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 edged higher on strong results from Google’s parent company.

Summary
  • Dow Jones diverged from other indices
  • IBM lost 8% despite strong earnings
  • Tesla stock lost 9% on earnings miss

US stock indices are mixed

On Thursday, July 24, Dow Jones was down 200 points or 0.43%, dragged down by low IBM earnings. At the same time, the S&P 500 was up 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.32%, boosted by strong Alphabet earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, were up 1.38% after the company reported strong quarterly results. The company reported earnings per share at $2.31, up from $1.89 in the same quarter of last year, and beating the $2.18 estimate. Strong Google Cloud revenue, at $13.6 billion, was the biggest surprise in Q2.

Google also announced that it would raise its capital expenditures by $10 million to meet customer demand for cloud computing. Strong earnings and new investments are good news for Meta and Microsoft, which are set to post earnings on Friday.

Tesla, IBM sink as earnings fail to impress

IBM’s stock sank 8% despite its earnings beating expectations. The firm reported $2.80 earnings per share for Q2, beating consensus expectations of $2.65. The firm’s revenue, at $17 billion, also beat expectations, as did its operating margin.

Still, investors expected more from the tech giant. Critically, the company also underperformed in one critical metric, which is software revenue. This slower-than-expected growth in a high-margin business spooked investors, leading to the stock’s decline.

Another big loser was Tesla, whose stock plunged 9% on a major earnings miss and Musk’s warnings. In the second quarter, EV maker’s revenues were down 12% year over year to $22.5 billion, missing consensus expectations of $22.64 billion. Earnings were also at 40 cents per share, compared to the estimated 42 cents.

At the same time, Musk warned that the company could have “a few rough quarters” ahead. One major factor, which Musk alluded to, is the loss of the electric vehicle incentives, which were taken away in Trump’s budget deal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0,0005499+1,96%
ARK
ARK$0,4237+0,83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004814+6,05%
Major
MAJOR$0,16001+4,44%
U
U$0,01103+1,84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014569-11,78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,746+0,02%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho