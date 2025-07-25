Justin Sun rings the bell at Nasdaq opening ceremony as TRX flips ADA in market cap rankings

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 20:49
Capverse
CAP$0.07799+0.36%
Tron
TRX$0.3281+0.89%
SUN
SUN$0.021616+1.91%
Cardano
ADA$0.7216-0.06%

Justin Sun rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24 to celebrate TRON Inc.’s debut, as TRX price steadies within its ascending channel after a breakout attempt lost momentum.

Summary
  • Justin Sun rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell to mark TRON Inc.’s public debut.
  • TRON Inc. was formed via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment and now trades under the ticker “TRON.”
  • TRX price attempted to break out of ascending channel but failed and pulled back, with 20-day EMA acting as support.
  • Price remains in the upper channel, increasing chances of another breakout attempt towards $0.40.

On Thursday, July 24, Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell in Times Square to mark the public debut of TRON Inc. TRON Inc. emerged from a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, a Nasdaq-listed company known for supplying merchandise to global theme parks. Following the merger, the company rebranded as TRON Inc. and now trades under the ticker symbol TRON.

“Ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell marks a powerful milestone in Tron Inc.’s journey,” said Rich Miller, CEO of Tron Inc, in a press release. “With the addition of Justin Sun as our Global Advisor and our continued expansion into blockchain-powered treasury holdings, this moment highlights our long-term vision to build shareholder value through innovation and strategic leadership.”

Under Sun’s leadership, TRON Inc. has become the largest publicly held holder of TRON (TRX) tokens. The company’s market cap has surged to approximately $29.8 billion, surpassing that of Cardano (ADA) and solidifying its position as the ninth-largest crypto by market cap, according to CoinGecko.

TRX price technical analysis

TRX price recently attempted a breakout from the ascending channel it’s been trading within since mid-March, reaching an intraday high near $0.34 before quickly pulling back into the channel. The move above the channel’s upper boundary appeared promising at first, as TRX price extended its multi-month uptrend and remained well above the 20-day EMA throughout July.

This EMA now serves as dynamic support, containing the recent pullback from the $0.34 peak. The price is currently hovering just above it, around $0.31. Moreover, the price remains in the upper region of the channel, which increases the likelihood of another breakout attempt.

Justin Sun rings the bell at Nasdaq opening ceremony as TRX flips ADA in market cap rankings - 1

If support holds between $0.30 and $0.28 — the EMA and channel midpoint — TRX price could base for another breakout attempt. A confirmed close above $0.34 would be needed to validate a fresh leg higher, with an upside target around the psychological $0.40 mark. However, a close below $0.30 would increase the likelihood of continued consolidation within the ascending channel.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5.85-1.76%
NFT
NFT$0.000000474-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01103-1.51%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,506.53-4.56%
LayerNet
NET$0.000118+20.85%
ETHW
ETHW$1.519-2.50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005179-5.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen