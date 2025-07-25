Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

PANews reported on July 25 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) announced that it has completed a private placement of US$16 million, providing a solid capital foundation for its strategic entry into the stablecoin field. The investors in this private placement are mainly crypto funds and industry professionals, which shows the market's high recognition and confidence in the company's expansion strategy. The company plans to use the financing funds mainly to build a stablecoin asset allocation system and on-chain income mechanism, and will focus on developing corporate treasury strategies based on stablecoins and governance tokens. At present, Mega Matrix has negotiated with many of the world's leading stablecoin issuers, and will initiate the configuration of mainstream stablecoins and governance tokens.

