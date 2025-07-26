Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $131 million yesterday, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $92.83 million

PANews reported on July 26 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 25, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $131 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF IBIT, with a net inflow of $92.83 million. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached $57.24 billion.

The second was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a net inflow of $30.27 million. Currently, ARKB's total net inflow has reached $2.83 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow yesterday was Grayscale's ETF GBTC, with a net outflow of $50.5 million. Currently, GBTC's total net outflow has reached $23.59 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF is US$151.45 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value to the total market value of Bitcoin) is 6.50%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.82 billion.