Ankr’s Asphere launches new Solana blockchain service for enterprise clients

Crypto.news
2025/07/26 20:18

Asphere, the enterprise arm of Ankr, has launched Solana Permissioned Environments (SPEs), offering private, high-performance blockchain networks tailored for enterprises seeking speed, control, and regulatory compliance.

The move—paired with Asphere’s push toward SOC 2 Type 2 certification—positions the company as a serious infrastructure partner for sectors like finance, gaming, and media looking to leverage Solana’s (SOL) power in a secure and customizable way.

Summary
  • Asphere is the enterprise arm of Ankr, a cross-chain infrastructure blockchain.
  • The Solana Permissioned Environments, or SPEs, allow for private, high-performance networks on Solana.
  • Asphere is also looking to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

The Ankr (ANKR) team announced Sphere was launching the new service on Friday, July 25, noting the protocol’s product will help enterprises deploy networks on Solana that tap into the key blockchain features of speed, security and sovereignty.

SPEs, according to Sphere, are bespoke networks designed for enterprise clients, offering a private and high-performance environment.

Other than high performance and full control over their infrastructure, enterprise users deploying SPEs get the benefit of a compliant blockchain network.

What as the SPEs for?

Key use cases that SPEs support include financial networks that allow for permissioned validators, gasless transactions and private execution. The platform’s offer also allows for high-throughput decentralized applications across gaming, SocialFi and media.

The launch of SPE comes as Asphere, which achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in 2024, says it is in the final stages towards Type 2 compliance. SOC 2 Type 2 is a security compliance standard for service organizations by AICPA, is a key certification for companies offered after a comprehensive auditing procedure.

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Asphere is eyeing the gold standard for the highest security, availability and confidentiality standards with the certification, progress that would increase confidence from clients and partners as the project makes inroads in the market.

Asphere teamed up with the Web3 Foundation, an entity backing Polkadot’s multichain network in a partnership that aimed to unveil a no-code rollup solution. The service, which Asphere announced in May, allows users to pay for their custom rollup solution with ANKR, USDC, or USDT directly from their wallets on Ethereum or Solana.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$3.903+0.15%
AaveToken
AAVE$253.78-1.20%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.1-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 15:17

Trending News

More

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"