Huddle01 — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Huddle01 is a decentralized real-time communication network (dRTC) built on Arbitrum.

The project has raised $4.4 million in funding from Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov, Hivemind, and others.

Recently, the team launched a new phase of the testnet — HUDL Testnet Act II: The Nexus Chapter 2, where users can already start engaging in activities.

In this guide, we’ll go over the actions worth taking in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

Go to the website and connect your wallet, X (Twitter), and Discord: Homepage. Data: Huddle01 Request test tokens by clicking Claim Faucet ETH (bottom right), then mint the Huddle Badge by clicking on Quests Arena: Homepage. Data: Huddle01 In the Quests Arena section, complete the available quests: Quests Arena section. Data: Huddle01 After completing the quests, go to your profile and mint the badges. Also, explore the apps in the Apps Arena and track your position on the Leaderboard. Homepage. Data: Huddle01Homepage. Data: Huddle01Quests Arena section. Data: Huddle01