Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client.

The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo.

The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging.

In this guide, we’ll explore which activities are worth doing in the testnet with a potential airdrop in mind.

  1. Go to the website and connect your Solana wallet (Backpack), then request test tokens from the faucet on the page:
Main page. Details: Fogo.
  1. Perform swaps and add liquidity on the Valiant website:
Trade section. Data: Valiant.
  1. Perform swaps and test other features on the FluxBeam platform:
Trade section. Data: FluxBeam.
  1. Test the RugCheck scanner and leave feedback through the form.
  1. Keep an eye on new projects being added to the page. Also, stay active in Discord and farm roles.

The project is at an early stage, so now is a good time to get involved and become an early community member. Testnet activities are free and don’t take much time. PyronFi and Ambient Finance are also expected to be added soon.

Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important announcements.

Highlights:

  • make transactions on the testnet;
  • stay active in Discord.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

