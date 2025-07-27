Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out

Crypto.news
2025/07/27 21:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP advocate Edward Farina urges holders to stay strong through volatility, and hints that real gains come from conviction, not quick trades.

Table of Contents

  • A new altcoin that may outperform even faster
  • Final thought: Why it makes sense to act now
Summary
  • Farina warns that 99% of XRP holders may miss out by panic selling during dips.
  • He believes long-term holding and resilience separate the top 5% from the rest.
  • Meanwhile, gaming altcoin MTAUR is gaining traction early, offering high upside at a low entry price.

Edward Farina, founder of Alpha Lions Academy and a long-time XRP advocate, has shared a compelling message to XRP holders that long-term success doesn’t come from fear but from holding strong.

In a recent video, Farina explained how 99% of XRP holders risk being left behind simply because they panic sell during minor market corrections. His comments follow a brief dip in the XRP price, a move that triggered selloffs across the community.

Farina believes the secret to life-changing outcomes with XRP has nothing to do with day-transactions, staking, or high-risk meme plays. Instead, he insists the real winners are those who buy, hold long-term, and stay courageous through price volatility.

“If you can’t stomach a 20–30% dip, you won’t survive the rally,” Farina warned, citing previous cycles where holders who sold at $0.50 or $0.70 are now regretting it.

He revealed that he personally stopped selling entirely, regardless of whether XRP rises or falls. His conviction comes from years of research into XRP’s technology, its role in global payments infrastructure, and its growing attention from institutions like the IMF and BIS. 

He believes XRP is uniquely positioned as a bridge currency between fiat systems, and that once it surges, “it won’t stop to pick up those who hesitated.” 

According to Farina, this high-conviction strategy is what separates the top 5% of XRP holders from the rest of the market.

A new altcoin that may outperform even faster

While XRP remains a top pick for many, a new gaming altcoin is attracting traction fast, and it’s still incredibly cheap to enter: Minotaurus (MTAUR). This blockchain-powered gaming project merges Greek mythology with hybrid-casual gaming. It offers players unique maze-based challenges, NFT characters, consumables, and benefit-driven game loops.

Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out - 1

What sets it apart?

It’s early. With a market cap of just 5.6 million USDT, MTAUR is starting at a point where massive upside is mathematically possible. Right now, MTAUR is selling for just 0.00012035 USDT, a price that makes it accessible to nearly everyone. 

It has utility. MTAUR powers an entire game ecosystem. From purchasing upgrades to unlocking premium zones, the token is deeply integrated into gameplay mechanics.

It’s audited and safe. Minotaurus is backed by two audit firms, SolidProof and Coinsult, offering transparency and trust.

Final thought: Why it makes sense to act now

If Edward Farina is right, those who wait for confirmation before buying XRP might be left behind. But the same logic applies to MTAUR, except it’s still at the starting line, priced like XRP was over a decade ago.

Whether users are planning to ride XRP’s next big wave or looking for a fresh low-cap altcoin with exponential growth potential, Minotaurus (MTAUR) deserves a serious look, especially at its current price of 0.00012035 USDT. The window is open now. 

To learn more, visit the project’s official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

