Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m

Crypto funding rebounded during the week of July 20–26, with over $1 billion raised across 17 projects—marking one of the strongest weeks for fundraising this year. Infrastructure and AI-focused platforms dominated, with Satsuma’s $135 million raise and QCEX’s $112 million M&A deal leading the charge. The surge highlights investor appetite for foundational blockchain tools and AI integration, signaling renewed confidence in next-gen crypto utilities.

Summary Data analytics and infrastructure platforms dominated large funding rounds, with Satsuma leading at $135 million

M&A activity accelerated with QCEX’s $112 million acquisition by Polymarket

AI integration across blockchain projects appeared in over half of this week’s funding rounds

Infrastructure and AI projects led the majority of investor attention this week. Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding developments as per Cryptofundraising data:

Satsuma

The blockchain indexing platform raised $135 million in an Unknown round

The project has raised $140 million so far

QCEX

QCEX secured $112 million through M&A.

The project, backed by Polymarket, is a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-licensed derivatives exchange.

Courtyard

Courtyard raised $30 million in a Series A round from Forerunner Ventures, NEA, and Combinator.

The project is a marketplace for tokenized physical collectibles.

Bitzero

Bitzero gathered $25 million in an unknown round

The project is operating in Infrastructure sector

Lightyear

Lightyear accumulated $23 million as part of a Series B round

The project — backed by NordicNinja, Lightspeed, and Metaplanet — is an investment platform enabling access to global stocks

xTAO

xTAO secured $22.8 million in an Unknown round

Investors include Digital Currency Group, Animoca Brands, and Falcon X

Projects under $20 million