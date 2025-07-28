V2EX users revealed that a recruitment project contained malicious code, suspected of stealing cryptocurrency assets

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the V2EX website, user evada recently posted that during the application process, he was asked to use the GitHub project template specified by the recruiter to develop a page, and found that there was malicious code in the project. Specifically, the logo.png file in the project is a picture on the surface, but it actually contains executable code, and is triggered to execute through the config-overrides.js file, with the intention of stealing the user's local cryptocurrency private key.

evada pointed out that the malicious code will send a request to a specific URL, download the Trojan file and set it to start automatically at boot, which is extremely hidden and harmful. V2EX administrator Livid said that the account involved has been banned, and GitHub has also deleted the relevant malicious repository. Many users commented that this new type of fraud targeting programmers is extremely confusing, reminding developers to be vigilant when running projects of unknown origin.