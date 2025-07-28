Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China

PANews
2025/07/28 07:32
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0179-2.02%

PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business delegation is about to visit China. The report said that the trip to Beijing was organized by the US-China Business Council, and the delegation was led by Raj Subramaniam, chairman of the board of directors of the council and CEO of FedEx. The report also said that the full list of members of the delegation and the itinerary have not yet been announced, but both sources said that some Boeing executives and Tan Sen, president of the US-China Business Council, will definitely join the delegation. "They are expected to meet with Chinese officials and may restart relevant consultations in the business field." A source said. According to reports, the upcoming visit will be the highest-level business delegation sent by the United States since US President Trump launched a new round of tariff wars in April this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009--%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00227+15.16%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:40
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.69-0.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 15:17

Trending News

More

DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins