Ride-hailing giant Grab enables crypto payments in the Philippines

2025/07/28 20:09
Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing app now enables payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several stablecoins.

Summary
  • Ride-hailing app Grab is launching crypto payments
  • App will support BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT
  • Crypto adoption is growing fast in Southeast Asia

Retail crypto use cases are slowly becoming mainstream globally. On Monday, July 28, Grab, the biggest ride-hailing app in Southeast Asia, announced adding support for crypto payments in the Philippines. Users in the country will now be able to top up Grab’s cash balance with Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), as well as USDC and USDT stablecoins.

This feature was enabled through a partnership with Triple-A, a company that specializes in crypto payments. The two companies first started collaborating in 2024, when Grab rolled out a similar crypto top-up feature in Singapore. Triple-A CEO, Eric Barbier, stated that the move would make digital currencies more accessible and easier to use in everyday life in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines leads in crypto adoption

In addition to Triple-A, Grab also partnered with a local crypto exchange, PDAX. Its CEO, Nichel Gaba, highlighted that, due to a variety of factors, the Philippines is a leader in crypto adoption, both regionally and even worldwide.

PDAX CEO hopes that this move would both support existing crypto users and drive further adoption. At the same time, Garb’s executive CJ Lacsican explained that crypto plays an important role in digital inclusion in developing countries.

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

