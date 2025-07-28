Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,497 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 126,429 ETH

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,497 BTC (US$178 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 795 BTC (US$94.28 million) and currently holds 738,012 BTC (US$87.53 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 126,429 ETH (+US$487 million); of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 120,437 ETH (US$463 million) and currently holds 2,924,663 ETH (US$11.25 billion).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.