Brickken integrates Credefi for permissionless RWA lending

Tokenization platform Brickken integrated the decentralized lending protocol Credefi to create a peer-to-peer lending system.

Real-world assets are rapidly expanding the potential in DeFi, including for decentralized lending. On Monday, July 28, the tokenization platform Brickken integrated with the DeFi lender Credefi to create permissionless, peer-to-peer lending.

Brickken’s lending platform will use the RWAs issued on its platform as loan collateral for lending. Users will be able to put up these RWAs as collateral on Credefi’s DeFi platform, set their own loan terms, including interest rates and duration.

According to Edwin Mata, CEO of Brickken, this approach leverages DeFi to give RWAs a real use case, beyond just holding and trading. What is more, the loans will be fully non-custodial, without banking intermediaries.

DeFi is unlocking RWA potential: Brickken

Brickken explained that this initiative is part of its broader effort to grow the RWA ecosystem. Specifically, its focus is on bringing in liquidity through DeFi, which has so far been lacking. For instance, for DeFi issuers, this approach enables them to bring their assets to the market.

Still, RWA lending is unlikely to take a big chunk out of the traditional lending market. Instead, it enables RWA holders to take loans largely based on the percieved underlying value of their assets.