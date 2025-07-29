SEC pushes back decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF to September

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 14:05
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01435+0.98%
Threshold
T$0.01646-1.49%
FUND
FUND$0.02768-1.07%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission won’t decide on the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF until at least Sept. 18.

Summary
  • The SEC said it needs more time to review the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF.
  • A decision is expected in September.
  • It falls within the standard SEC review process, which allows up to 240 days for a final decision.

On Monday, the Commission said it had extended the review period for the proposed fund, which NYSE Arca submitted on behalf of Yorkville America Digital, the asset manager partnering with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

The delay pushes the initial August 4 deadline by 45 days, giving the agency more time to evaluate the application under its commodity-based trust share framework.

Is this unusual for a Bitcoin ETF application?

Not particularly. Under current SEC rules, the Commission has up to 240 days from the date of filing to approve or reject an ETF proposal, allowing for multiple extensions along the way. 

In this case, the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF was filed on June 3, making the September 18 extension part of the standard review process.

The SEC said it needs more time to consider the proposal and any issues raised during the review period. While no formal objections have been noted so far, the fund’s ties to Trump Media have drawn scrutiny from critics concerned about political influence and conflicts of interest.

This ETF, if approved, would be the first cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded product tied directly to the business interests of a current U.S. presidential candidate. 

For those unaware, President Donald Trump is the majority owner of TMTG, though his stake is held in a trust managed by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Truth Social’s Bitcoin ETF is not the only product on hold. On the same day, the SEC also delayed decisions on Grayscale’s proposed Solana Trust, extending its review to October 10. In addition, Canary Capital’s planned Litecoin ETF is facing a similar delay.

Why has the SEC delayed decisions on crypto ETFs?

Even as crypto ETFs have gained popularity since the approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in January 2024, new proposals, particularly those involving altcoins and having provisions such as staking, continue to face regulatory headwinds due to their relatively novel structures.

Commissioner Hester Peirce, known for her pro-crypto stance and often referred to as “Crypto Mom,” addressed the delays in a May interview with Bloomberg.

“We have some ongoing litigation we’re trying to work through,” she said, adding that internal discussions and overlapping jurisdictional issues contribute to the lengthy review timelines.

Trump Media goes all in

In addition to its Bitcoin-only ETF, TMTG has submitted two other cryptocurrency ETF proposals.

The second, filed on June 24, is a dual-asset product called the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF. Structured as a commodity-based trust, the fund would hold 75% Bitcoin and 25% Ethereum, using Foris DAX Trust Company (a Crypto.com affiliate) as custodian.

The third proposal is the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, which would offer exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cronos, and XRP.

Beyond ETFs, Trump Media has recently signaled plans to launch a utility token tied to its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms, and has filed two AI-related trademarks. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5.872-1.50%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004737-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0111-0.89%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,519.43-4.20%
LayerNet
NET$0.000116+18.60%
ETHW
ETHW$1.522-2.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189-6.14%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen