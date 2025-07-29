CoinShares Launches Zero-Fee SEI ETP and Offers 2% Staking Return

PANews reported on July 29th that CoinShares launched a new exchange-traded product (ETP), offering direct investment in the SEI, free management fees, and a 2% annualized staking yield. Backed by SEI tokens and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CSEI, this product is the first regulated SEI investment vehicle. CoinShares stated this move aims to simplify access to the SEI for institutional investors, and it is already circulating in the European market. Despite the abundance of crypto ETPs in Europe, their adoption rate remains lower than that of US spot Bitcoin ETFs.

