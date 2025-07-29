South Korean internet bank K-Bank establishes digital asset working group

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Money Today, South Korea's Internet bank K-Bank recently established a digital asset task force (TF) and started to develop digital asset financial services centered on stablecoins. The task force is composed of 6 experts who have joined the Stablecoin Association and is responsible for monitoring the technical and institutional dynamics of digital assets, including stablecoins. At the same time, the task force will also design a stablecoin business model and formulate a service strategy that is actually launched to the market.

