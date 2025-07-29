Coinbase to Support Samsung Pay as a Payment and Deposit Option

PANews reported on July 29th that Coinbase announced in its official blog that Samsung Pay will soon be gradually rolled out within the Coinbase app as a payment and deposit option for users in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to more regions in the near future.

