Strategy Doubles Down: 21,021 Bitcoin Acquired After Record $2.5B IPO for New “Stretch” Stock

CryptoNews
2025/07/30 05:39
Bitcoin
BTC$113,759.64-1.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019033+0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049-0.57%
Threshold
T$0.01641-1.61%
Stride
STRD$0.131+1.08%

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin powerhouse, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has officially closed the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, raising $2.521 billion through the public sale of its newly launched Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) to acquire 21,021 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $117,256 per coin.

The historic capital raise was achieved through the sale of 28,011,111 shares of Variable-Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock at $90 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $2.474 billion after deducting fees.

According to Strategy’s official announcement, STRC is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on or about July 30, 2025, under the ticker STRC.

Strategy STRC Offering: From $500M Pitch to $2.5B BTC Juggernaut

Initially marketed as a $500 million raise just last week, Strategy’s offering quickly ballooned amid institutional interest. The STRC Series A shares carry a 9% dividend and represent the first U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred security issued by a Bitcoin treasury company with a board-determined monthly dividend rate policy.

This is also the largest U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred stock offering since 2009 and the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, based on gross proceeds.

Following this purchase, Strategy now holds 628,791 BTC, acquired at a total cost of $46.8 billion with an average purchase price of $73,227 per BTC, including fees. The firm has consistently led corporate BTC adoption, often issuing new debt or equity to fund continued accumulation.

Source: Strategy

This latest haul, powered by the Stretch offering, reaffirms Saylor’s long-term conviction in Bitcoin as “digital property,” while also introducing a new financial instrument designed to attract income-focused investors to the crypto ecosystem.

Between July 14 and July 20, Strategy raised $740.3 million across four classes of securities, including common stock and various preferred shares. These offerings fall under large multibillion-dollar issuance programs, some authorized for as much as $21 billion per class, showing Saylor’s continued ability to systematically convert equity into long-term Bitcoin reserves at an institutional scale.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5.85-1.76%
NFT
NFT$0.000000474-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01103-1.51%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,506.53-4.56%
LayerNet
NET$0.000118+20.85%
ETHW
ETHW$1.519-2.50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005179-5.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen