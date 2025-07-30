China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden

PANews reported on July 30 that according to CCTV News, the Chinese side's chief negotiator for China-US trade talks, Vice Premier He Lifeng, held talks with his US counterparts, US Treasury Secretary Jeffrey Bessant and Trade Representative Greer, in Stockholm, Sweden, from July 28 to 29. He Lifeng stated that the two sides should continue to follow the important consensus reached during the call between the two heads of state, give full play to the role of the China-US trade consultation mechanism, continuously enhance consensus, reduce misunderstandings, strengthen cooperation, further deepen dialogue and consultation, and strive for more win-win results. The US side stated that a stable US-China trade relationship is of great significance to both countries and the global economy, and is willing to work with China to continue to resolve differences in the trade and economic fields through the US-China trade consultation mechanism, promote more consultation results, and further stabilize US-China trade relations. Xinhua News Agency reported that Li Chenggang, China's international trade negotiator and vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said on the 29th that, based on the consensus reached by China and the US, the two sides will continue to push for the scheduled extension of the 24% reciprocal tariffs that the US has suspended, as well as China's countermeasures.