Strategy completes $2.521 billion in financing and acquires 21,021 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to Business Wire, Strategy completed a $2.521 billion IPO of STRC preferred stock on July 29, 2025, marking the largest US IPO to date in 2025. Net proceeds of $2.474 billion were used to purchase 21,021 bitcoins at an average price of approximately $117,256 per bitcoin. As of July 30, Beijing time, Strategy held 628,791 bitcoins, with a cumulative purchase cost of approximately $46.8 billion and an average price of approximately $73,227. STRC will be listed on the Nasdaq on July 30.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.