Coinbase Lists Treehouse (TREE)

According to PANews on July 30, Coinbase announced that it has added support for Treehouse (TREE), an ERC-20 token, on the Ethereum network, adding an "experimental" label. A TREE-USD trading pair will be launched in phases once sufficient supply of the asset is available. Some supported jurisdictions may restrict support for TREE.

