ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian Cameron Redman was convicted and ordered to pay restitution for his investigation, according to ZachXBT. In June 2022, Redman profited 250 ETH by selling access to the X platform dashboard. This led to the theft of millions of dollars in assets from over ten prominent accounts (including JRNY, Beeple, Nouns, Zeneca, and DeeKay) through phishing scams. Redman was previously known for stealing $37 million through a SIM swap attack in 2020.

