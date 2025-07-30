BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment

PANews reported on July 30th that BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company focused on Ethereum, filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, planning to raise up to $2 billion through multiple rounds of common stock offerings to fund future cryptocurrency acquisitions. BTCS currently holds approximately 70,028 Ether (ETH), valued at approximately $265.3 million. The company stated that the proceeds will be used to purchase digital assets, supplement working capital, and for other corporate purposes. In addition, BTCS has filed an S-3 statement covering over 5 million shares of common stock and expects to receive approximately $12 million from the exercise of warrants. BTCS is committed to continuously accumulating Ethereum assets and generating returns through diversified strategies such as capital markets, staking, and block construction.