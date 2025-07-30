Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred.

According to PANews on July 30th, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that between 10:10 PM and 10:47 PM (UTC+8) last night, an API server issue occurred, resulting in delays in sending orders to the node. This was due to a surge in traffic. No hacking or exploitation was reported. The issue has been fixed, and further improvements will be implemented in the future. Additionally, additional safeguards will be added at all levels of the technology stack to detect API server issues and prevent unexpected user issues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.