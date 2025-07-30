Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to AFP, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was questioned by a French investigative judge in Paris on Monday regarding the platform's alleged facilitation of criminal activity. Since his detention in Paris in 2024, Durov has been repeatedly accused of links to organized crime, illegal transactions, and the dissemination of illegal content. Durov denies all charges and, through his lawyer, stated that he had explained in detail to investigators the absurdity of the relevant facts. Since Durov's arrest, French judicial authorities have stated that cooperation with Telegram has improved. Durov's lawyers have questioned the constitutionality of the case and requested a preliminary ruling from the European Court of Justice.

