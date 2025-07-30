The Sichuan Leshan Intermediate People's Court upgraded the trial of a virtual currency foreign exchange trading case and clarified the definition of a new crime.

According to a report by China National Radio on July 30th, the Leshan Intermediate People's Court in Sichuan Province escalated the case of Wan Mouyuan and others in the illegal business operation case, involving the identification of the nature of foreign exchange transactions using virtual currency as a trading medium. This is a new type of crime committed using new technologies and methods. The escalation of the case to a higher court clarifies the nature of the criminal conduct, which will help unify adjudication standards and safeguard national financial security.

