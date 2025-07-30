TON Ecosystem STON.fi Completes $9.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund

PANews reported on July 30th that STON.fi, a leading decentralized exchange on the TON blockchain, completed a $9.5 million Series A funding round led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund. The funds will be used to develop centralized liquidity pools, cross-chain functionality, and community governance, promoting bridgeless cross-chain exchange and expanding the DeFi ecosystem. Since its launch in 2022, STON.fi has accumulated over $6 billion in trading volume.

