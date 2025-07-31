These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

3 altcoins could outperform XRP in 2025 and turn a $2.7k investment into as much as $135k during the next bull run.

As the crypto market rises in 2025, savvy investors are always looking for coins with a lot of potential to turn small investments into huge profits.

Ripple (XRP) has shown that it can be a strong player in the blockchain space, but it may not have as much room to grow in the coming years as some of the newer, smaller tokens coming into the space.

Here are three cryptocurrencies expected to do better than XRP and make a lot of money in the next bull run if you want to turn $2,700 into $135,000.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the memecoin to watch in 2025 for those who want one with real use and the potential to grow quickly. LILPEPE is built on Layer-2 blockchain technology, which makes transactions faster, fees lower, and the network bigger.

This differs from Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB). This makes it an excellent choice for meeting the growing need for DeFi, NFTs, and microtransactions, which is hard for regular meme coins to do.

The Pepe Pump Pad is what makes LILPEPE different. It’s a launchpad for meme tokens that keeps liquidity locked and protects against rug pulls. This infrastructure makes LILPEPE more than just another memecoin; it makes it a long-term solution in the memecoin world.

Currently priced at just $0.0017, LILPEPE has already raised $12.3 million in presale funds and is listed on CoinMarketCap, signaling growing legitimacy in the crypto space. Experts say the value could increase by 3,500% by 2026, making LILPEPE one of the best breakout stars of 2025. LILPEPE is the best way to turn $2,700 into $135,000.

Dogecoin has been the most popular memecoin for years. With the help of Elon Musk and its strong community, it has become more popular with the general public.

DOGE is still one of the most well-known names in the crypto world, but its market cap is so big that getting huge 100x returns is less likely than with smaller coins like LILPEPE.

DOGE is currently trading at about $0.2276 and is expected to keep increasing. Analysts say that DOGE could be worth $0.40 by the end of 2025, but because it is already so valuable, it won’t be able to grow as quickly as it could.

DOGE is a good investment for steady growth, but people who want to make a lot of money, LILPEPE could be a much better option.

It was a joke initially, but now the memecoin is becoming serious. With heavy community support, viral marketing, and social media presence, Fartcoin is gaining traction in the market. Investors are also slowly showing interest in it.

Fartcoin costs only $1.27, but it could grow significantly as more memecoin fans and regular crypto investors learn about it. Fartcoin doesn’t have the same infrastructure as LILPEPE, but it has the potential to grow quickly because of its unique branding and community-driven momentum.

Here’s how to get the LILPEPE token:

Get MetaMask or Trust Wallet on a phone or computer.

Put ETH or USDT (ERC-20) in your wallet.

Go to the official website to see the official presale page.

Link the wallet and buy tokens during the presale.

The price of LILPEPE will go up as the presale goes on. The sooner someone invests, the more money they can make when it is listed on big exchanges.

Ripple is still a good long-term investment, but LILPEPE, DOGE, and Fartcoin could make a lot of money in 2025. These coins have low entry points, a lot of community support, and a lot of room for growth that XRP can’t match right now.

LILPEPE is an excellent choice for people who want their portfolios to multiply because it has Layer-2 technology, real utility, and a lot of room for growth. Fartcoin and DOGE also give good returns, but LILPEPE could do better.

Don’t miss out on these chances to make a lot of money. Go to the official website right now and get tokens before the price increases!

