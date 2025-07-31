SEC Chairman Paul Atkins says regulatory framework will drive U.S. crypto innovation

According to PANews on July 31st, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated in a statement that the recommendations put forward by the Presidential Working Group (PWG) were formed after months of collaboration among multiple agencies and from different perspectives. He emphasized that developing a regulatory framework for digital assets is the best way to stimulate innovation in the United States and reiterated his long-held views.

