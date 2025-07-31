Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to a Cboe BZX exchange filing, Invesco Galaxy has submitted an application to the Cboe BZX exchange in the United States to list and trade the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF (Spot SOL Fund). The fund will track the spot price performance of Solana (SOL) and operate as a trust, aiming to provide U.S. investors with a regulated and transparent SOL investment channel. The document shows that the fund's assets only include SOL, cash and equivalents, and some SOL is allowed to be staked on the chain to obtain rewards. The application is currently awaiting approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).