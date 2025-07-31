UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses on optimizing block trading in listed derivatives, striving to improve liquidity and pricing transparency through an electronic platform and streamline manual matching processes. The company stated that the new round of funding will be used to expand platform functionality and promote market adoption, further enhancing the automation and efficiency of derivatives trading.

