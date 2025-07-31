Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive day of net inflow. BlackRock's ETHA saw a net inflow of $20.2938 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $9.724 billion; Grayscale's ETHE saw a net inflow of $7.7704 million, while Fidelity's FETH saw a net outflow of $22.2701 million. The current total net asset value of ETH spot ETFs is $21.428 billion, accounting for 4.71% of Ethereum's market capitalization.

