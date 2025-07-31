Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not in competition, but rather collaborate to build a "de-dollarized" payment network through a "currency bridge + on-chain payment" approach. RWA tokenization is not only about asset financing, but will also reshape global asset pricing rules. With the issuance of Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses, brokerage IT transformation, virtual asset trading, and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

