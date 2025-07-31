Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

2025/07/31
Virtuals Protocol
PANews reported on July 31 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$16.24759 million. Among them:

  • The trading volume of the China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$5.5388 million, and the trading volume of the China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$5.9709 million.
  • The trading volume of the Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK) was HK$5.9709 million. The trading volume of the Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$442,700, and the trading volume of the Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$590,900.
  • The trading volume of the Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$1,600,460, and the trading volume of the Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$2,603,840.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have both Hong Kong dollar and US dollar counters. Only two of the China Asset Management ETFs also have RMB counters.

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago

According to PANews on July 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$3,715.
