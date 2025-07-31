NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

PANews reported on July 31st that according to CryptoSlam data, NFT sales reached $574 million in July, a 47.6% month-over-month increase, marking the second-highest month-over-month sales in 2025, second only to January's $679 million. Although the number of transactions decreased by 9% from 5.5 million to 5 million, the average sales price rose to $113.08, a six-month high. The number of unique buyers decreased by 17% to 713,085, while the number of sellers increased by 9% to 405,505, indicating a trend of buyer concentration and an increase in the value of individual transactions. The total market capitalization of the NFT market has exceeded $8 billion, a 21% increase from $6.6 billion on July 24th. Ethereum continues to dominate the NFT market, with sales reaching $275 million in July, a 56% month-over-month increase. CryptoPunks led the way with $69.2 million in trading volume, followed by Pudgy Penguins and Polygon's Courtyard NFTs with $55.5 million and $23.8 million, respectively. Pudgy Penguins' floor price increased by 65.44%, outperforming other blue-chip series such as BAYC and MAYC.

Furthermore, Cardano's NFT sales saw the strongest performance, increasing by 102%, while Polygon and BNB chains saw sales decrease by 51.1% and 54%, respectively.